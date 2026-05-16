Man Arrested in Bexhill After Reports of Bladed Weapon

Sussex Police were called on Saturday afternoon (May 16) following reports of a man carrying a bladed weapon in Bexhill. Officers responded to Third Avenue at around 12.40pm amid public safety concerns. The suspect was located and detained shortly after at Ravenside Retail and Leisure Park on De La Warr Road.

Safe Arrest With Distraction Device

Police used a distraction device during the arrest to safely control the situation. The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article in a public place, affray, and criminal damage.

No Public Injuries Reported

Sussex Police confirmed no members of the public were harmed during the incident. The suspect was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks following his detention.

Police Reassure Locals

Superintendent Jonathan Hartley addressed community concerns, stating there is no wider threat. “Our priority is safety, and the deployment of distraction tactics enabled officers to swiftly detain the man and ensure public safety,” he said.

Ongoing Enquiries Underway

Officers remain in the area conducting initial investigations and have thanked the public for their patience during the police response.