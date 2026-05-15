Missing Teenager Cypress Last Seen At London Euston Station

Police are urgently hunting for Cypress, a 16-year-old girl reported missing from Birmingham since 2nd May. She was last seen at london/">London’s Euston Station and has not been heard from since, sparking major concern over her safety.

Last Seen At Euston

Cypress was spotted wearing a pink hoodie and grey joggers. She is approximately 5ft tall with short brown hair. Her sudden disappearance has triggered a widespread police and public appeal.

Familys Growing Worry

Her family is increasingly anxious as she has made no contact and hasn’t used her phone or social media since vanishing. Officials are concerned she could be vulnerable to exploitation.

Urgent Police Appeal

Officers are urging anyone with information or who has seen Cypress to call 999 immediately, quoting incident reference PID 441953.

Community Rallying Support

People in Birmingham, London, and nearby areas are asked to share this urgent missing person appeal to help bring Cypress home safely.