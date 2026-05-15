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TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

Man Dies After Falling 150ft From Phone Mast Near Wisbech

Oskar Bialon, 20, tragically died after slipping and falling 150ft from the top of a phone mast known locally as ‘Newton Tower’ on Black Dyke in Newton-In-The-Isle, near Wisbech, on May 10. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene but he was pronounced dead around 11pm. The accident occurred just one day before his 21st birthday.

Popular Climbing Spot

The tower is reportedly a well-known location among local youngsters, many of whom have climbed it before. Oskar had been at the mast with two friends, discussing plans for his upcoming milestone birthday prior to the fatal fall during wet weather conditions.    

Heartfelt Tributes

Friends and family have expressed their grief and shared tributes in memory of Oskar. His partner, Ruby Ashton, said: “We have been dating for a year and we had our whole life ahead of us. All he did was make me laugh every day and make me feel like my life was so worth living.” She added, “He was happiest around his friends and family, and he will always and forever be remembered with us. I love you, Oskar/Bandz, forever in my heart, never forgotten.”

Friends Remember

  Friends Leo and Bill described Oskar as someone “always there for people when they needed him, and he will forever be missed and in their hearts.” Another friend, JK, said Oskar “had the most potential to be something great.”

Fundraiser For Farewell

A GoFundMe page established by friend Lucas Harvey has raised over 800 to cover funeral costs and ensure Oskar receives a dignified send-off. The fundraiser highlights that Oskar had no family nearby and relied on friends for support, stating: “We are heartbroken and still coming to terms with losing someone so young and full of life.” Donations aim to help either bring Oskar home to his family or handle arrangements locally, providing relief to his mother, who recently moved to the area with limited support.

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