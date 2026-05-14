Operation expected to continue into evening after ‘WW2 bombs’ found in Thamesmead

Unexploded World War Two bombs were discovered near Purland Road, close to Nathan Way in Thamesmead just before 11:45am on 14 May. The Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade have launched a joint operation to safely remove the devices, with efforts expected to continue into the evening.

Emergency Services Respond

Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne confirmed multiple buried bombs were found. A Fire Brigade Scientific Advisor is supporting the removal operation to ensure that the ordnance is dealt with safely and securely.

Precautionary Measures Enforced

Authorities have urged local residents and businesses to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution while the clearance is ongoing. The area remains under strict monitoring during the operation.

Operation Ongoing Into the Evening

The bomb disposal teams are working throughout the day and expect the clearance to take several hours, with the operation scheduled to run into the evening to guarantee the safe removal of the World War Two bombs.