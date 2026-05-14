Police Appeal Over Hate Crime Outside Brighton Pub

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal after a reported hate crime outside the Crown’s Brighton pub in Cranbourne Street at around 2.15am on Saturday, May 9. The incident involved a boy shouting verbal abuse at a 48-year-old woman before being escorted away by another boy.

Verbal Abuse Reported

Police say the boy directed hateful language towards the woman, causing alarm. After the confrontation, the two boys were seen leaving the area towards the bus stops on Western Road, near Churchill Square shopping centre.

Police Seek Witnesses

Officers are carrying out enquiries and want to identify and speak with the boy involved. They urge anyone who saw the incident or can provide CCTV or mobile footage to contact them.

How To Contact the Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson asked witnesses to report any information online or via 101, quoting serial 915 of 10/05.