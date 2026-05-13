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CAN YOU HELP Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

  Kent Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses following a serious collision involving a blue Ford Puma and a Yamaha FZ6 motorbike on Ide Hill Road, Edenbridge, on Thursday 2 April 2026 at 5.30pm. Emergency services attended, and the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries. The car driver, a 37-year-old local woman, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, and driving whilst unfit, before being released on bail.

Appeal For Witnesses

Police are particularly keen to trace the driver of a grey Ford Fiesta believed to have been in the area at the time. Officers urge anyone who has not yet spoken to them or who has dashcam footage to contact the investigation team.

Suspect Arrested And Released

The woman driver was arrested at the scene and later released on bail as inquiries continue. She faces serious charges, including dangerous driving and drink driving, linked to the incident.

Serious Injuries To Motorcyclist

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Emergency services, including the South East Coast Ambulance Service, rushed to the scene following the collision on Ide Hill Road.

How To Help Police

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police appeal line on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/52555/26. Providing details could assist in bringing clarity to the ongoing investigation.

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