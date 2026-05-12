Police Seek CCTV Man Over City Centre Stalking Case

Police are appealing for help to identify a man linked to a stalking investigation in the city centre. Officers released a CCTV image after the victim reported feeling repeatedly harassed at her workplace. Despite being asked to stop, the man persisted in causing distress, prompting a formal inquiry by local detectives.

Repeated Stalking Complaints

The victim reported multiple occasions where the man loitered near her place of work, making her feel unsafe. The police confirmed the behaviour continued despite clear warnings against it.

CCTV Image Released

Officers have made the CCTV footage public to help trace and identify the man, who may hold key information for the ongoing investigation.

Police Request Public Help

Detective Constable 1230 Burgess urged anyone with information about the man or the incidents to come forward immediately by calling 101. The investigation references crime number 26*187635.