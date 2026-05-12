Levi George Jailed for County Lines Drug Supply in Brampton Raid

A 21-year-old man has been jailed for running the ‘zip’ drugs line in Brampton following a police raid targeting county lines drug dealing. Levi George, from Sapley, was arrested after officers discovered crack cocaine and heroin worth over £11,500 during an early morning swoop on 4 March.

Police Drug Bust

Specialist police teams carried out the raid on Gladwin Crescent as part of a week-long crackdown on county lines operations in the region. Alongside the drugs, officers seized a mobile phone tied to the ‘zip’ line and more than £700 in cash.

Significant Drug Haul

The police found substantial amounts of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis at the property. The illegal substances have an estimated street value exceeding £11,500, highlighting the scale of the operation that George was involved in.

Sentenced At Cambridge Court

At Cambridge Crown Court on 7 May, George pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis. He was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison for his role in the county lines drug network.