Adrian Brown Murder Probe Underway After Moss Side Stabbing

A murder investigation is active in South manchester/">Manchester after 34-year-old Adrian Brown was fatally stabbed in Moss Side. Police responded to reports of a serious assault on Raby Street around 11pm on Friday, 8 May 2026. Despite emergency treatment, Mr Brown died from chest stab wounds.

Multiple Suspects Held

Greater Manchester Police arrested an 18-year-old and a 24-year-old man on suspicion of murder; both remain in custody. Three others—a 25-year-old man, a 38-year-old man, and a 26-year-old woman—were also detained on suspicion of assisting an offender as inquiries continue.

Family Pay Tribute

Adrian Brown’s partner, Tamia Zameer, who shares three children with him, said: “R.I.P to my number one, Adrian. I love you always and forever. Me and your boys will cherish every moment that we had. We will miss you so much. Your legacy will forever live on and I will get the justice that you deserve.” His mother, Jennifer Meade, added: “My son, you did not deserve this. I can’t put into words how I feel. They took my boy. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, and he adored being a dad to my grandkids. I will miss you so much. Rest in peace, son. I love you more than you know.”

Police Seek Witnesses

Greater Manchester Police are urging anyone with information or footage related to the stabbing to come forward. Witnesses can contact GMP on 0161 856 2270 or 101, quoting log 4069 of 08/05/26. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.