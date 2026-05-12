Three Men Charged Over Lanarkshire Murder of Joseph Buchanan

Three men have been charged with the murder of Joseph Buchanan, 35, following an attack in Douglas, Lanarkshire, on 13 April last year. Christopher Michael Mullen, 22, Ryan Mullen, 42, and Christopher Mullen, 44, face trial after allegedly pursuing and repeatedly assaulting Mr Buchanan with a pitchfork, knife, and sword or similar weapons.

Weapon Attack Allegations

It is claimed the victim was chased through the street before being struck multiple times with the weapons, leading to his death. The three men are also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice by removing a CCTV hard drive from the property where the alleged murder occurred.

Evidence Tampering Claims

Prosecutors say the accused discarded weapons and clothing linked to the crime, moved between locations, and hid from authorities in a bid to evade arrest and prosecution.

Additional Charges

The oldest Christopher Mullen is further charged with reckless property damage in Wishaw, Lanarkshire, accused of breaking windows and damaging a car alongside others.

Upcoming Court Trial

The case was heard at the High Court in Glasgow, where all defendants pleaded not guilty. The trial is scheduled for March 2027.