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NEVER OFF DUTY Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Off-Duty Officer’s Heroic Arrest in Dagenham

Man Convicted of Attempted Murder After Off-Duty Officer’s Heroic Arrest in Dagenham

A man has been convicted of attempted murder following a brutal attack on a woman and two children in Dagenham on 25 October 2024. Kulvinder Ram, 48, of First Avenue, Dagenham, was found guilty after a four-week trial at the Old Bailey. The violent assault left all three victims with serious injuries requiring surgery, with one child in critical condition. Ram was detained at the scene by an off-duty Metropolitan Police sergeant who intervened heroically while walking home from work.

Off-duty Sergeants Quick Response

Special Police Sergeant Seff Serroukh, a Met Special Constabulary officer, spotted the wounded woman and child running along the road, covered in blood. Initially mistaking the scene for a Halloween prank, Serroukh soon realised the severity of the situation and immediately acted. Despite having no safety equipment or backup, he confronted Ram, struggled to restrain him, and held him until specialist officers arrived.

Police Praise Heroism

Detective Constable Lewis Whitlock, who led the investigation, described the attack as “particularly distressing” and confirmed that the evidence clearly showed Ram’s intent to kill. DC Whitlock emphasised the vital role of SPS Serroukh’s bravery, which likely prevented further fatal injuries. The family of the victims also expressed deep gratitude for his actions.

Community Intervention Saves Life

In addition to the sergeant’s intervention, a member of the public entered the house during the attack to help stem the bleeding of one of the victims. Police publicly commended this civilian effort, crediting it with saving a life in the chaotic moments following the assault.

Schizophrenia And Paranoia

The court heard Ram was suffering from undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time, with increasing paranoia and erratic behaviour in the days before the attack. He had threatened one of the victims two weeks earlier. Despite his mental health issues, evidence showed Ram understood his actions during the attack. He remains in custody pending sentencing at a future hearing.

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Topics :Crime

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