A man was arrested today after West Yorkshire Police responded to a ram-raid at a jewellery store on Barkerend Road, Bradford. The incident happened shortly after 11.30am when three suspects forced entry using a vehicle. No items were stolen during the attempted robbery.

Swift Police Response

Officers were called to Bradford Jewellers at 11.37am following reports of the ram-raid. West Yorkshire Police confirmed their quick attendance led to the arrest of one individual on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Suspects Used a Vehicle To Access

Police investigations revealed that three suspects used a vehicle to gain entry to the jewellery shop. Despite the damage caused, nothing was taken from the premises.

Ongoing Investigations

Bradford CID continue enquiries into the incident. Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the ram-raid to contact them via 101 or through the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing log 561 of May 11.

Community Safety Reminder

The incident highlights ongoing concerns around local crime, prompting police to maintain vigilance and encouraging community cooperation to prevent similar offences.