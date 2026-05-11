Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

RAM RAID Man Arrested Following Bradford Road Jewellery Shop Ram-Raid

A man was arrested today after West Yorkshire Police responded to a ram-raid at a jewellery store on Barkerend Road, Bradford. The incident happened shortly after 11.30am when three suspects forced entry using a vehicle. No items were stolen during the attempted robbery.

Swift Police Response

Officers were called to Bradford Jewellers at 11.37am following reports of the ram-raid. West Yorkshire Police confirmed their quick attendance led to the arrest of one individual on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Suspects Used a Vehicle To Access

Police investigations revealed that three suspects used a vehicle to gain entry to the jewellery shop. Despite the damage caused, nothing was taken from the premises.

Ongoing Investigations

Bradford CID continue enquiries into the incident. Authorities urge anyone who witnessed the ram-raid to contact them via 101 or through the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, referencing log 561 of May 11.

Community Safety Reminder

The incident highlights ongoing concerns around local crime, prompting police to maintain vigilance and encouraging community cooperation to prevent similar offences.

West Yorkshire Police spokesperson: “Three suspects gained entry to the shop using a vehicle, nothing was stolen. A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt robbery. Enquiries are ongoing by Bradford CID.”

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Pedestrians Injured in Arnold

MURDER CHARGES Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Pedestrians Injured in Arnold

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Launch Cyber Crime Impact Video Trilogy

CYBER THREAT West Yorkshire Police Launch Cyber Crime Impact Video Trilogy

UK News
Bradford Man Jailed for Child Sexual Offences After Police Online Sting

POLICE STING Bradford Man Jailed for Child Sexual Offences After Police Online Sting

UK News
Strictly’s Karen Hauer Stars in Bromley Tap Dance Comedy Stepping Out

DANCE COMEBACK Strictly Star Karen Hauer Lands Role in Stepping Out After BBC Exit

UK News
Why Players Keep Coming Back to Online Casinos Again and Again

Why Players Keep Coming Back to Online Casinos Again and Again

UK News
Man Stabbed in Sutton High Street Taken to Major Trauma Centre

KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Sutton High Street Taken to Major Trauma Centre

UK News
French Woman Evacuated From Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Hantavirus

VIRUS ALERT French Woman Evacuated From Cruise Ship Tests Positive for Hantavirus

UK News
Passengers From Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital

VIRUS ISOLATION Passengers From Hantavirus Cruise Ship Isolated at Arrowe Park Hospital

UK News

PLANE FIRE Turkish Airlines Plane Tyres Catch Fire During Kathmandu Landing

UK News
Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for £11m Over TV Packaging Image Use

LEGAL BATTLE Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for £11m Over TV Packaging Image Use

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Haulage Boss Jailed Over £615k Cocaine Run from Warrington

DRUGS BUST Haulage Boss Jailed Over £615k Cocaine Run from Warrington

UK News
Haulage Boss Jailed Over £615k Cocaine Run from Warrington

Haulage Boss Jailed Over £615k Cocaine Run from Warrington

UK News
Missing Teen Zara Last Seen In Bradford White Outfit Police Appeal

BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Zara Last Seen In Bradford White Outfit Police Appeal

UK News
Missing Teen Zara Last Seen In Bradford White Outfit Police Appeal

Missing Teen Zara Last Seen In Bradford White Outfit Police Appeal

UK News
Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

JAIL TAIL Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

UK News
Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

Marc Kane jailed 10 years after £1.3m Norfolk drug bust and shed hideout

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

UK News
Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

Payment Freedom: How European Casinos Differ from UK Platforms

UK News

VILE OFFENDER Teaching Assistant Jailed for Child Cruelty at Sittingbourne School

UK News

Teaching Assistant Jailed for Child Cruelty at Sittingbourne School

UK News
Maintaining seamless access in complex industrial environments

Maintaining seamless access in complex industrial environments

UK News
Maintaining seamless access in complex industrial environments

Maintaining seamless access in complex industrial environments

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

STREET ATTACK Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

UK News
Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

Furious woman launches BROOM attack on pedestrian

UK News
Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

JAIL SCANDAL Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

UK News
Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

Prison Officer Charged Over Inappropriate Relationship with Inmate at HMP Belmarsh

UK News
Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

VIRUS ALERT Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

UK News
Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

Third Passenger Tests Positive for Hantavirus as Cruise Ship Leaves Tenerife

UK News
Watch Live