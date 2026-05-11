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KNIFE ATTACK Man Jailed For Rush Hour Knife Attack At West London Station

Man Jailed For Rush Hour Knife Attack At West London Station

Aidan Watts, 20, has been sentenced to over five years in prison for a violent knife attack during rush hour at a West London railway station. The brutal assault, which shocked commuters, was the result of a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation and concluded at Inner London Crown Court after Watts pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Swift Justice Delivered

Watts received a sentence of five years and one month imprisonment, with an additional year on licence. The court heard how the attack unfolded in front of scores of people, creating fear and chaos at the station.

Accomplices Convicted

Two other men involved, Jakada Joseph, 22, from Kensington and Chelsea, and Stefan Kosavac-Godart, 19, of no fixed address, were convicted of affray. Kosavac-Godart has already been given a conditional discharge after time served, while Joseph awaits sentencing.

BTP Investigation Outcome

The British Transport Police quickly identified and charged the suspects following the violent attack, underscoring their commitment to passenger safety on London’s rail network.

Impact On Commuters

The incident caused significant distress to those present during the morning rush, highlighting ongoing concerns about knife crime and public safety in West London transport hubs.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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