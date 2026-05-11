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HIT AND RUN Kent Police Appeal After E-Bike Injury in Ashford Hit-and-Run

Kent Police Appeal After E-Bike Injury in Ashford Hit-and-Run

Kent Police are investigating a hit-and-run collision on Chart Road in Ashford involving an e-bike and a black 4×4 with grey and white camouflage paintwork. The incident happened near Tank Roundabout at around 9pm on Sunday 3 May 2026 when a man in his 30s fell from his e-bike and was hurt.

E-bike Rider Injured

The injured cyclist was helped by passersby and treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being discharged. The collision led to a police report being filed.

Driver Flees Scene

The driver of the 4×4 reportedly left without stopping to provide details, prompting an urgent police appeal to find witnesses or dashcam footage.

Police Urge Public Help

Kent Police have completed initial inquiries and are asking anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam recordings to assist the investigation.

How To Contact the Police

Witnesses should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/70627/26. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555111 or through their online form.

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