Man Dies After Fight at St Minver Holiday Park Cornwall

A man in his 50s has died following a physical altercation at St Minver Holiday Park near Wadebridge, Cornwall. Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Parkdean site at around 8pm on May 30 after reports of a fight between two men. The victim was taken to Treliske Hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later on June 1. Police arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent; he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Emergency Response

Officers and ambulance crews responded quickly to the scene, providing first aid and transferring the injured man to the hospital. The extent of his injuries led to his admission to Treliske Hospital, where he later passed away.

Emergency Response Officers Appeal

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the arrest and indicated ongoing investigations. The suspect remains on bail until August 21 as police continue to gather evidence surrounding the incident.

Independent Oversight

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched a separate, independent investigation. The IOPC is examining officer interactions with the man before he became unresponsive and reviewing the medical care provided by police.

Official Statements

“Devon and Cornwall Police are fully cooperating with the IOPC regarding this matter,” a spokesperson said. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man’s family and friends.”

A spokesperson for St Minver Holiday Park expressed condolences and pledged cooperation with police: “Our thoughts are with the deceased and his loved ones at this difficult time. We will provide assistance to the police where required.”