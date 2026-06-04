Driver Assaulted After Road Rage Incident in Gillingham

Kent Police are investigating after a driver was assaulted during a road rage incident on Rock Avenue, Gillingham at around 3.30pm on 16 May 2026. The victim reported that a white Ford Focus ST aggressively cut him up before the driver and passenger got out and punched him, causing facial injuries, then kicked him while he was on the ground.

Violent Attack on the Road

The victim sustained facial injuries after the men exited the Ford Focus ST and physically attacked him before speeding off. The assault highlights rising concerns over violent confrontations following minor traffic disputes.

Urgent Police Appeal

Investigators are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage from the area at the time. Kent Police ask anyone with information to contact them directly.

How To Help

Call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting incident number 46/77840/26

Report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Submit details online through the Crimestoppers website

Community Concern

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious behaviour following this violent roadside attack. Authorities stress the importance of safe driving and resolving disputes without violence.