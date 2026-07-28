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SAFETY ALERT Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

Powerful 7.1 Earthquake Rocks Japan as Buildings Collapse and Tsunami Alert Issued

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck southern Japan, collapsing buildings, sparking fires and triggering a tsunami advisory as emergency services race to assess the full extent of the damage. The quake struck Kyushu, Japan’s southern main island, at around 4.27pm local time (8.27am BST) on Tuesday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) recording the strongest possible Shindo 7 level of ground shaking in parts of Kumamoto Prefecture.

Buildings Collapse as Residents Flee

Terrified residents were seen running into the streets as violent shaking brought down walls, damaged roads and caused buildings to collapse. Authorities reported structural damage across the region, including damage to the historic Kumamoto Castle, while shop shelves were emptied as goods crashed to the floor during the powerful tremor.

Prime Minister Confirms Injuries

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said emergency crews had already received reports of injuries, collapsed buildings and fires. She confirmed that power outages had affected thousands of properties while roads and bridges had also suffered damage. The Prime Minister ordered government agencies to prioritise life-saving operations and rapidly assess the scale of the disaster.

Tsunami Advisory Issued

A tsunami advisory was issued for parts of Kyushu following the earthquake, warning that waves of up to one metre could reach coastal areas. Residents living near the coast were urged to move immediately to higher ground and follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities. The advisory was later lifted after no significant tsunami was recorded.

Thousands Without Power

The earthquake knocked out electricity to around 40,000–45,000 homes, disrupted mobile phone services, suspended Shinkansen bullet trains, halted flights at Kumamoto Airport and forced widespread transport disruption across the region. More than 150,000 people were directed to evacuation centres as aftershocks continued.

Nuclear Plants Unaffected

Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority said there were no abnormalities at nearby nuclear power stations, with reactors in the region continuing to operate normally despite the powerful quake.

Aftershocks Expected

The Japan Meteorological Agency has warned residents to remain alert for strong aftershocks and the possibility of landslides over the coming days. Emergency response teams remain deployed across the affected areas as engineers inspect damaged buildings and infrastructure.

Japan Among World’s Most Earthquake-Prone Nations

Japan sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most active seismic zones, and experiences thousands of earthquakes every year. The latest quake has revived memories of previous devastating disasters, including the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which claimed around 18,500 lives and triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

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