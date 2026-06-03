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MURDER VERDICT Man Jailed for Life Over Mitcham Father’s Fatal Stabbing

Man Jailed for Life Over Mitcham Father’s Fatal Stabbing

A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 26 years after murdering 39-year-old Leon Anderson outside his home in Mitcham on 28 April, following a Metropolitan Police investigation.

Fatal Stabbing Outside Home

Leon Anderson was stabbed at around 7:15pm outside his residence on Maple Close. Despite swift police and paramedic response, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The attack happened in the presence of his family and neighbours.  

Community Witnesses Step Forward

Multiple neighbours and a tradesman witnessed the confrontation. They provided clear, consistent accounts that contradicted the killer’s claim of self-defence. A police dog search recovered discarded clothing and a rucksack nearby.

Police And Jury Reject Defence

Kemuel Gambicky-Forbes, of Deer Park Gardens, Mitcham, was arrested after presenting himself at a police station the day after the attack. He largely refused to comment but claimed that Leon had tried to run him over, an assertion the jury dismissed.

Family Statement Reflects Grief

Leon’s wife Natasha described the killing as “completely unnecessary” and “cruel,” adding it has caused “permanent damage” to their family. She paid tribute to Leon as a devoted husband and father, mourning the loss deeply.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell: “This was a devastating case, in which a man was murdered outside his own home in the presence of his family. Leon was a devoted father and a loving partner, and our thoughts remain with all those who were close to him.”

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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