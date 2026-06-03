Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

The fourth consecutive day of protests in Tirana, Albania, took a violent turn as demonstrators stormed through metal barricades and confronted riot police outside the Prime Minister’s office. Police responded with water cannons and tear gas as crowds refused to disperse, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama. The unrest marks a serious escalation from earlier peaceful protests focused on the controversial Kushner-linked development on the protected coastal area.

Riot Police Clash With Protesters

Protesters broke past metal barricades guarding the Prime Minister’s building, prompting police to deploy water cannons to contain the advancing crowd. Despite the force used, demonstrators remained firmly outside the government seat, chanting “Rama Must Resign” as tensions soared in the Albanian capital.

Massive Crowds Rally Again

The unrest follows huge rallies the previous evening on Dëshmorët e Kombit Boulevard, where citizens marched for three continuous hours. Banners condemned both the government and opposition figures alike, with chants of “Rama to prison, Berisha to prison,” signalling the protesters’ rejection of traditional political factions.

Citizen Movement Rejects Political Parties

Organisers insist the protests are a grassroots movement, refusing to be co-opted by any political party. One young speaker called on Albanians not to emigrate, declaring: “Don’t leave Albania — it’s our country. It has to leave,” demanding government change from students and citizens alike.

Opposition Leader Sparks Fury

Sali Berisha, leader of the opposition and former Prime Minister, inflamed tensions by dismissing demonstrators as a “group of hypocrites,” prompting anger among crowds that neither ruling nor opposition parties represent their interests. Protesters have made it clear the political establishment must be held fully accountable.