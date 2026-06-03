Man Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Overturned Police Car in London

A man, 34, was arrested in central London following a dramatic police pursuit that ended with an overturned police vehicle and multiple injuries on Wednesday afternoon. The chase started around 3.45pm when the driver failed to stop for City of London Police officers on Farringdon Street. Two unmarked police vehicles began an authorised Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) manoeuvre.

Deliberate Police Ramming

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle deliberately rammed police cars before one of the police vehicles overturned on Stamford Street in Waterloo. The suspect also mounted the pavement, posing serious danger to the public.

Specialist Officers Intervene

Specialist tactical drivers brought the pursuit to a safe end, resulting in the driver’s arrest on suspicion of dangerous driving, failure to stop, driving without insurance, criminal damage, and drug driving. He remains in police custody.

Injuries And Emergency Response

Two police officers involved were taken to the hospital as a precaution but avoided serious injuries. A tuk-tuk driver suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalised. A witness experienced chest pains and was treated at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

Road closures were enforced as emergency teams secured the scene and conducted investigations. City of London Police continue their enquiries into the dangerous pursuit.