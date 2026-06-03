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POLICE ABUSE Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

A Metropolitan Police officer, PC Omar Campedelli, based at the Central West Basic Command Unit, was dismissed on 3 June after assaulting a detained man he was guarding in a hospital on 1 December 2025. The detainee, handcuffed and lying on a hospital bed, was slapped by PC Campedelli after reportedly spitting towards the officer’s legs. The officer did not report or record the incident on a use-of-force form.

Excessive Use Of Force

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah condemned the action, describing it as “excessive and unjustified. She highlighted the serious breach of trust when police officers use force against vulnerable detainees under their care.

Colleagues Report Incident

The assault was brought to light thanks to other officers present at the hospital, who reported the misconduct. Their timely intervention enabled swift disciplinary proceedings.

Commitment To Standards

DC Supt Jessah reinforced the force’s dedication to high professional standards and removing officers who do not uphold them, stating they have “no place within our organisation.”

Barred From Police Service

PC Campedelli will be added to the Barred List maintained by the College of Policing, preventing any future employment within the police or related organisations.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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