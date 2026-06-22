Massive Warehouse Fire Declared Major Incident in Widnes, Cheshire

A massive blaze tore through a warehouse recycling facility on Everite Road in Widnes, Cheshire, on Monday afternoon, destroying over 700 tonnes of cardboard waste. More than 20 fire engines from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene after the fire was first reported at 4:45pm, with thick plumes of smoke and explosions prompting the declaration of a major incident. Authorities urged locals to keep windows and doors closed to reduce smoke inhalation risks as the fire continues to burn.

Warehouse Engulfed In Flames

Shocking footage reveals the facility consumed by towering red and orange flames, sending massive clouds of smoke into the sky above Liverpool and Widnes. Eyewitnesses described the air thick with ash “raining down” onto nearby streets, while multiple explosions echoed across the site.

Emergency Response And Safety Measures

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the building faced collapse risks due to the intensity of the fire. Everite Road, Hale Road, and Ditchfield Road remain cordoned off as emergency services manage the scene and control traffic. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Local Impact And Witness Accounts

“The entire sky over Liverpool is turning black and multiple explosions are currently taking place,” said one eyewitness to the Liverpool Echo. A local taxi driver commented, “It is a big fire. It’s a big warehouse.”

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise residents to adhere to safety guidance as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.