Northampton Police Appeal After Man Exposes Himself in Duke Street

Northamptonshire Police are seeking public help to identify a man involved in an indecent exposure incident on Duke Street, Northampton. The event occurred between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday, June 12, when the man shouted at members of the public before exposing himself.

Urgent Identification Request

Officers have released an image of the man believed to hold key information about the incident. They are urging anyone who recognises him to come forward and assist their investigation.

Public Witness Appeal

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police by calling 101. The police stress the importance of community cooperation in tackling such offences.

Community Safety Priority

This incident has raised concerns about safety on Duke Street during evening hours. Authorities continue to monitor the area, reinforcing patrols to deter similar behaviour.