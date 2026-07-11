Adam Boulton criticised over Ann Widdecombe remarks during Sky News coverage

Former Sky News political editor Adam Boulton has come under fire after comments he made about the late Ann Widdecombe during live television coverage prompted a backlash from viewers.

Boulton appeared on Sky News following the announcement of the death of the former Conservative minister and broadcaster, who died aged 78 amid an ongoing murder investigation.

During the discussion, Boulton described Widdecombe as a “spinster”, an “old maid”, and referred to reports that she had remained a virgin throughout her life while reflecting on her personal background and political career.

Viewers criticise comments

The remarks prompted an immediate reaction on social media, with a number of viewers describing them as inappropriate and insensitive given the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe’s death.

Critics argued that discussion of her private life was irrelevant while a police investigation into her death was ongoing, with some accusing the veteran broadcaster of making misogynistic remarks.

Boulton also speculated during the broadcast that the incident may have been a burglary rather than politically motivated, although police have not confirmed a motive and have urged people not to speculate while enquiries continue.

Boulton defends remarks

Responding to criticism on social media, Boulton defended his comments, saying similar descriptions had appeared in newspaper obituaries.

He wrote:

“I suggest you read the obits in the Times Guardian etc which say pretty much the same. Widders herself never ‘gilded’ the lily and would expect nothing less.”

Sky News distances itself

During the live broadcast, Sky News made clear that Boulton’s remarks reflected his own opinions rather than those of the broadcaster.

According to reports, a presenter told viewers:

“Adam’s views do not reflect this channel.”

The criticism comes as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ann Widdecombe’s death. Police have confirmed that a man was arrested as part of the investigation, although enquiries remain ongoing.