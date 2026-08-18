Family pay moving tribute to Jamie Poole following conclusion of inquest

The family of a 36-year-old man whose body was found in the River Trent after a 12-day search have paid an emotional tribute to a “funny, kind and caring” partner and father. Jamie Poole was reported missing from the Newark area on 28 October 2025, prompting an extensive search involving emergency services, specialist teams and members of the community.

Sadly, a body was discovered in the River Trent near Newark on the morning of Sunday, 9 November 2025. An inquest into Jamie’s death concluded at Nottingham Coroner’s Court on Monday, 17 August 2026.

Assistant Coroner Karen Boyle recorded a conclusion of suicide, with Jamie’s cause of death recorded as drowning. Jamie’s partner, Brydie Cove, described him as a “funny, kind, caring, extremely hard-working, loving partner, dad, brother and friend to many”.

Jamie had become a father just eight months before his death, with Brydie saying he had taken naturally to parenthood and loved his son “more than anything”.

She said Jamie had been excited about the future and was constantly making plans with his family and friends. He was also a keen sports fan with a particular passion for Formula 1.

Brydie said: “They say time is a healer but I disagree. Time makes things harder when it comes to grief.

“As a family, we still can’t accept we will never see Jamie again, hear his voice and his laugh. It’s sad that we never got the opportunity to properly say goodbye to Jamie one last time.” She described the search for Jamie as “the hardest 12 days we have ever had to endure” and thanked the Newark community and official search teams for everything they did to try to find him.

Special thanks were paid to Beneath The Surface, whose team travelled to Newark and ultimately located Jamie, giving his loved ones the answers they desperately needed. Brydie added: “We miss Jamie every single day and will continue to for the rest of our lives.” Nottinghamshire Police continues to highlight support available to anyone struggling with their mental health.

Anyone who needs someone to talk to can contact Samaritans free, day or night, on 116 123.