Two-year-old boy who died after emergency response to Swindon home named as Kylan

A two-year-old boy who died after emergency services were called to a home in Swindon has been named as Kylan, as a fundraiser is launched to support his devastated family. Emergency services rushed to an address in Beech Avenue, Pinehurst, on Friday, 14 August, where the toddler was sadly pronounced dead. Kylan, who was a twin, is understood to have died while sleeping. The precise circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by the coroner. Wiltshire Police said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A force spokesperson said: “There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances and our thoughts are with his family at this devastating time.” The emergency response included Great Western Air Ambulance, which was scrambled to the incident.

Fundraiser launched for Kylan’s family

A fundraising appeal has now been established to help Kylan’s family with funeral costs, emotional support for his brothers and financial assistance for his mother. The fundraiser describes Kylan as a “funny, mischievous, curious toddler who loved exploring the world around him.” It says his mother had gone to wake her twin boys that morning expecting them to be ready for the day, only to discover that Kylan had died in his sleep. The appeal states that just hours earlier he had been put to bed appearing “happy” and “healthy”. Kylan leaves behind three brothers, aged ten, five and his two-year-old twin, who has Down’s syndrome. The fundraiser added: “He was surrounded by love, and although his time here was heartbreakingly short, he has left a lasting imprint on every heart that knew him.” The coroner is expected to investigate the circumstances and establish the medical cause of Kylan’s death.