New Forest wildfire enters ninth day as firefighters continue battle against hidden hotspots

Firefighters are continuing their operation at the New Forest wildfire after completing an eighth day at the scene, with crews warning that the fire being surrounded does not mean it is out. The major operation remains ongoing this morning as firefighters search for and extinguish hotspots capable of reigniting across the affected heathland. Crews have now fully surrounded the wildfire and are maintaining a “wet line” around its perimeter to prevent flames spreading back into unaffected parts of the New Forest. However, the scale and complexity of the incident means Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service expects preventative firefighting work to continue for several more days.

Firefighters drafted in from across the country

Firefighters and specialist wildfire teams have travelled from fire and rescue services across the UK to support crews tackling the incident. The additional national resources are also helping ensure sufficient emergency cover remains available elsewhere across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight while large numbers of personnel remain committed to the wildfire. The danger has not passed despite the absence of a rapidly advancing fire front. Hotspots can remain concealed beneath the surface and potentially flare up again. Members of the public are therefore being urged to stay completely away from the operational area.

A31 remains closed

The A31 remains shut in both directions around the fire ground. The closures are:

Westbound: M27 Junction 2 at Ower to the A338 at Ringwood.

M27 Junction 2 at Ower to the A338 at Ringwood. Eastbound: A338 at Ringwood to M27 Junction 1 at Cadnam.

National Highways currently expects the closure to remain in place until at least Thursday, August 20. Considerable repair work is required before the road can safely reopen, including resurfacing, replacement of at least 1,000 metres of boundary fencing and repairs to several hundred metres of safety barrier. Drivers are being strongly urged not to follow satnav systems which divert them onto minor roads through the Forest. Routes through Hale and Linwood are not suitable alternatives and increased traffic is causing disruption for residents while creating additional risks for pedestrians, cyclists and the Forest’s free-roaming animals. Congestion could also prevent emergency vehicles reaching the fire ground. Motorists should instead follow the official diversion via the A326, A35, A3060 and A338 and allow considerably more time for journeys.

Public warned to stay away from fire ground

Walkers and cyclists are also being warned not to enter the affected area. The operational zone extends south from the A31 through Backley Enclosure towards Soarley Beeches and Stirking Edge Wood, and across towards Bratley Wood and Sandy Ridge. Even where there is no visible smoke or flame, potentially dangerous hotspots may remain hidden underground. Forestry England is continuing to ask people to avoid Bratley View and Bolderwood, while gateways and tracks must be kept clear for emergency vehicles. Ten nearby car parks remain closed, along with the walking and cycling route between Woods Corner at Burley and Bolderwood.

Wildfire danger remains extremely high

The wider wildfire risk throughout the New Forest remains extremely high following the prolonged spell of dry conditions. Fires, barbecues, camping stoves and other outdoor cooking equipment remain banned. Visitors are being urged to extinguish cigarettes safely, take all litter home and never park vehicles on dry grass. Anyone who discovers a fire should move to a safe location and call 999 immediately. The operation has involved firefighters, control-room personnel, Forestry England teams, other emergency services, volunteers and supporting crews brought in from around the country. Residents, visitors and commoners are being thanked for their continued patience while the operation continues. The fire is surrounded, but crews remain at the scene and the incident is not yet over.