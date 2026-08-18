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TASER THREAT Dangerous Range Rover pursuit through Swindon ends with driver arrested at Taser point

Dangerous Range Rover pursuit through Swindon ends with driver arrested at Taser point

A 20-year-old man has been jailed after leading police on a dangerous pursuit through Swindon and into Oxfordshire, driving the wrong way around roundabouts and through red lights before officers brought the chase to an end. Charlie Foster, of Lansdown Road, Faringdon, appeared at Swindon Crown Court on August 7 after pleading guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months. His vehicle was also seized.

The pursuit began at around 1.05pm on July 10, when roads policing officers PC Beales and PC Venton were on patrol near the County Ground Hotel in Swindon.

Officers became aware of a black Range Rover of interest, which they suspected was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Range Rover mounted the verge and drove along the footpath

When police attempted to stop the Range Rover, the driver instead mounted the nearside verge and crossed a grassy area before travelling along a footpath.

The vehicle then rejoined the carriageway near the junction with Greenbridge Retail Park, where it collided with another vehicle before accelerating away.

Police authorised a pursuit as Foster continued through the area.

During the chase, Foster carried out a series of dangerous manoeuvres, including driving the wrong way around roundabouts, going through red traffic lights and weaving in and out of traffic. Supporting officers eventually successfully deployed a Stinger, puncturing both front tyres of the Range Rover.

Despite the damage, the pursuit continued towards Oxfordshire.

Arrested at Taser point

As Foster approached Coleshill, he abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee.

Officers caught up with him and he was arrested at Taser point. He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody before appearing at court.

Roads Policing Officer PC Beales said:

“Foster’s actions were incredibly dangerous and it is incredibly fortunate that there were no serious injuries. “He put officers, other road users and himself in significant danger and I’m pleased he’s been given a custodial sentence.”

Foster will remain disqualified from driving for four years and 10 months following his conviction.

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