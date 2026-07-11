Urgent search for missing 84-year-old woman last seen in Tonbridge

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find an 84-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Tonbridge.

Ann Playfoot was last seen in the Crook Road area at around 7pm on Friday, 10 July, and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Ann is described as white, around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build, short grey hair, blue eyes, and she wears glasses.

When she was last seen, she was wearing light blue jeans and a light purple blouse.

Kent Police are urging anyone who has seen Ann or knows where she may be to come forward immediately.

Anyone with critical information regarding Ann’s whereabouts is asked to call 999, quoting reference 10-1892.

For any other information, contact Kent Police via the live chat service on its website or by calling 101.