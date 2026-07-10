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LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming at a popular Lincolnshire lake, marking the second fatal drowning at the beauty spot in just seven weeks.

Emergency services were called to Swanholme Lakes in Lincoln at around 5pm on Thursday, July 9, following reports that a teenager was in difficulty in the water.

Lincolnshire Police, supported by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, recovered the boy from the lake before he was treated at the scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died at 8.50pm.

In a statement, Lincolnshire Police said: “Our officers, along with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, were deployed and recovered the boy from the water.

“He was treated at the scene by colleagues from East Midlands Ambulance Service and initially responded to treatment.”

The force confirmed the teenager’s parents were with him at the hospital and extended its condolences to the family.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends, and we send our condolences at this incredibly difficult time,” a spokesperson added.

“We appreciate that such tragic news will be difficult to process as a community, and anyone affected is encouraged to seek help and support where they need it.

“We respectfully ask that people do not speculate or share information that has not come from an official source, as inaccurate information can be very upsetting to family and friends.”

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Second fatality in seven weeks

The tragedy comes just weeks after 15-year-old Declan Sawyer lost his life after getting into difficulty in the water at the same lakes on May 24, during another spell of hot weather.

The two deaths have renewed concerns about the dangers of swimming in open water as temperatures continue to soar across the UK.

Fresh safety warnings

Following the latest tragedy, leaders have once again urged people to stay out of open water. The City of Lincoln Council is expected to consider a pilot scheme next week that would see wardens deployed to monitor the city’s parks and lakes in a bid to improve safety.

The latest death follows a series of fatal drowning incidents across Britain during recent periods of hot weather. Last month’s heatwave saw several people lose their lives after entering rivers, lakes and reservoirs to cool off.

Emergency services continue to urge the public to avoid swimming in open water unless it is at a properly supervised location, warning that hidden hazards, cold water shock and strong currents can quickly become life-threatening, even on warm days.

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