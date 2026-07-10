Firefighters Join UK Convoy Delivering Fire Engines and Equipment to Ukraine

Five firefighters from the Brigade have joined a major humanitarian convoy delivering retired fire engines and vital firefighting equipment to Ukraine as part of the ongoing Fire Aid Ukraine initiative.

Brigade Personnel Support International Aid Mission

The five personnel travelled with colleagues from fire and rescue services across the UK after gathering in Whitstable on 28 June before heading to Dover to begin the journey across mainland Europe.

The latest convoy delivered 21 retired fire appliances along with more than 200,000 items of firefighting equipment, helping to strengthen Ukraine’s emergency response capability as the country continues to face the challenges of war.

The donations will provide Ukrainian firefighters with essential equipment needed to respond to fires, rescue incidents and other emergencies.

Supporting Ukrainian Firefighters

The Fire Aid Ukraine initiative has seen fire and rescue services from across the United Kingdom work together to donate surplus appliances and equipment no longer required in the UK but still capable of saving lives overseas.

USAR Lead and Station Commander Josh Faulkner, who leads the Brigade’s out-of-area deployments, praised those involved in the latest mission.

He said:

“The Fire Aid Ukraine initiative continues to demonstrate the strength of the international fire and rescue community, with services from across the United Kingdom working together to provide practical support to Ukrainian firefighters operating in exceptionally challenging circumstances.

“We want to thank those involved for their professionalism, dedication, and willingness to support this important humanitarian effort.

“Their contribution reflects the values of the Brigade and highlights our continued commitment to standing alongside our international partners and supporting fellow firefighters wherever assistance is needed.”

UK Fire Services Continue Humanitarian Support

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UK fire and rescue services have donated hundreds of fire engines, rescue vehicles and large quantities of protective clothing, breathing apparatus, rescue tools and other operational equipment.

The latest convoy continues that commitment, ensuring Ukrainian emergency services remain equipped to protect communities and respond to incidents despite the ongoing conflict.