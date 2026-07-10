London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

London has been placed under an ‘extreme’ wildfire risk warning this weekend as soaring temperatures and prolonged dry weather increase the likelihood of fast-spreading grass and heath fires across the capital. The latest assessment from the Natural Hazards Partnership shows the wildfire risk will rise from ‘elevated’ to ‘extreme’ from Saturday, July 11, and is expected to remain at that level until at least Monday. The warning has prompted London Fire Brigade (LFB) to urge the public to take extra care while enjoying the warm weather, with most wildfires caused by human activity rather than natural events. Assistant Commissioner Tom Goodall said: “We want everyone across the city to enjoy the continuing heatwave but this must be done responsibly. “The latest wildfire risk assessment indicates that if grass fires were to break out, the chance of them spreading more rapidly due to the weather conditions is greater. “With so many of London’s parks and open spaces close to properties and communities, it is vital the public take as much care as possible to prevent these fires starting in the first place. “We have seen first-hand in London, as well as around the world, just how devastating the impact wildfires can have on livelihoods.” He urged people to avoid using disposable barbecues in parks and open spaces, dispose of cigarettes responsibly and take litter home where bins are unavailable. “If you’re having a barbecue at home, make sure it is on level ground and away from decking, fences, trees and balconies,” he added.

Landowners urged to reduce fire risk

The Brigade is also calling on landowners and local authorities to reduce the risk by creating fire breaks, including cutting back long grass, particularly where open land borders homes and businesses. London Fire Brigade said it has been preparing for the increased threat by monitoring resources across the capital. Specialist 4×4 Terrain Support Vehicles, designed to tackle wildfires in difficult terrain, have been placed on standby, while the Brigade’s water rescue teams are also prepared to respond to emergencies across London’s 370 miles of waterways. The warning comes as firefighters across the UK continue to deal with a number of significant grass and heathland fires during the current spell of hot, dry weather.

London Fire Brigade’s wildfire safety advice:

Do not use disposable barbecues in parks or open spaces.

Take all rubbish home if bins are full or unavailable.

Dispose of cigarettes safely and never throw them onto dry grass.

Keep home barbecues well away from fences, trees, decking and buildings.

Call 999 immediately if you see a grass or wildfire.

The Brigade is urging Londoners to remain vigilant throughout the weekend as the combination of high temperatures, dry vegetation and changing winds creates ideal conditions for wildfires to spread rapidly.