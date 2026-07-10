Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

EXTREME RISK London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

London has been placed under an ‘extreme’ wildfire risk warning this weekend as soaring temperatures and prolonged dry weather increase the likelihood of fast-spreading grass and heath fires across the capital. The latest assessment from the Natural Hazards Partnership shows the wildfire risk will rise from ‘elevated’ to ‘extreme’ from Saturday, July 11, and is expected to remain at that level until at least Monday. The warning has prompted London Fire Brigade (LFB) to urge the public to take extra care while enjoying the warm weather, with most wildfires caused by human activity rather than natural events. Assistant Commissioner Tom Goodall said: “We want everyone across the city to enjoy the continuing heatwave but this must be done responsibly. “The latest wildfire risk assessment indicates that if grass fires were to break out, the chance of them spreading more rapidly due to the weather conditions is greater. “With so many of London’s parks and open spaces close to properties and communities, it is vital the public take as much care as possible to prevent these fires starting in the first place. “We have seen first-hand in London, as well as around the world, just how devastating the impact wildfires can have on livelihoods.” He urged people to avoid using disposable barbecues in parks and open spaces, dispose of cigarettes responsibly and take litter home where bins are unavailable. “If you’re having a barbecue at home, make sure it is on level ground and away from decking, fences, trees and balconies,” he added.

Landowners urged to reduce fire risk

The Brigade is also calling on landowners and local authorities to reduce the risk by creating fire breaks, including cutting back long grass, particularly where open land borders homes and businesses. London Fire Brigade said it has been preparing for the increased threat by monitoring resources across the capital. Specialist 4×4 Terrain Support Vehicles, designed to tackle wildfires in difficult terrain, have been placed on standby, while the Brigade’s water rescue teams are also prepared to respond to emergencies across London’s 370 miles of waterways. The warning comes as firefighters across the UK continue to deal with a number of significant grass and heathland fires during the current spell of hot, dry weather.

London Fire Brigade’s wildfire safety advice:

  • Do not use disposable barbecues in parks or open spaces.
  • Take all rubbish home if bins are full or unavailable.
  • Dispose of cigarettes safely and never throw them onto dry grass.
  • Keep home barbecues well away from fences, trees, decking and buildings.
  • Call 999 immediately if you see a grass or wildfire.

The Brigade is urging Londoners to remain vigilant throughout the weekend as the combination of high temperatures, dry vegetation and changing winds creates ideal conditions for wildfires to spread rapidly.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Fire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

FIND HIM Search Underway for Missing Man Adam Styles in Canterbury

UK News
M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

TRAFFIC ALERT M25 Emergency Roadworks Close Clockwise Carriageway Between J5 and J6

UK News
Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

HEAD PURPLE Court Told Hairdryer Found Next to Bed in Baby Dahlia-Rose Heat Injury Case

UK News
Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

REMAND ON THE CARDS Activist Danny Faces Charges Over Dover Port Exposés and Police Order Breach

UK News
Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

BIT SAUCY Littlehampton Company Fined £17k for Ketchup Bottle Fly-Tipping

UK News
Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

MURDER CHARGE Former Dorchester Striker Charged with Murder in Bournemouth Cocktail Bar Attack

UK News
Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

FIRE PROBE Firefighters Scale Back Response at Former Holy Child Jesus School Blaze in St Leonards

UK News
Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

DOG ATTACK Man Charged Over American Bulldog Attack at Eltham High Street Shop

UK News
Murder Probe After Fatal Stabbing in Croydon

MURDER PROBE Murder Probe After Fatal Stabbing in Croydon

UK News
Four Teenagers Arrested After Alleged Saltdean Beach Robbery

BEACH ROBBERY Four Teenagers Arrested After Alleged Saltdean Beach Robbery

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

EXTREME RISK London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

London placed under ‘extreme’ wildfire warning as heatwave continues into weekend

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

SIREN TEST Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

Broadmoor Hospital to test escape siren on Monday as public reassured there is no cause for concern

UK News
Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

COURT VERDICT Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

UK News
Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

Brothers Convicted of 1984 London Murder in Gay Hate Crime

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

Man Arrested in South Africa Over Suspected Murders of Wife and Two Daughters in Bedfordshire

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

COURT BLOW High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

High Court rules against Government’s one-in, one-out migrant returns policy in major setback

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

MURDER PROBE Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

Man, 26, Arrested After Ann Widdecombe Murder at Devon Home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

WIDDECOMBE MURDER Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

Ann Widdecombe’s family break silence as police arrest 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

LAKE TRAGEDY Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

Boy, 16, dies after getting into difficulty at Lincolnshire lake as second drowning in seven weeks shocks community

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

WILDFIRE ERUPTS Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

Wildfire breaks out at Devil’s Dyke as eight fire engines battle blaze in South Downs

UK News
Watch Live