Four Teenagers Arrested After Alleged Saltdean Beach Robbery

Four teenagers have been arrested after two 17-year-old boys were allegedly robbed at Saltdean Beach on the evening of Wednesday, 8 July. Sussex Police responded promptly after reports that a group of boys threatened the victims with violence and stole their bags. The suspects were found and detained within 20 minutes in Chailey Avenue, Rottingdean.

Swift Police Action

Officers were called to Saltdean Beach at approximately 9.40pm following the incident. They quickly located the four suspects who had fled on foot towards Saltdean Lido, arresting them near Chailey Avenue shortly after.

Details Of Arrests

A 16-year-old boy faces charges including robbery, possession of an offensive weapon in public, and possession of Class A and Class C drugs.

A 13-year-old and another 16-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a Class B drug.

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All remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Suspects Sought Witnesses

Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. They are urging anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage related to the robbery to contact them.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1814 of 08/07.