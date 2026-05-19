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TEEN ARRESTS Four Teen Boys Charged Over May Burgess Park Fight in South East London

Four Teen Boys Charged Over May Burgess Park Fight in South East London

Four teenage boys have been charged following a reported fight in Burgess Park, south east London, on May 17. The Metropolitan Police were called to the scene at around 12.30pm, leading to the arrest of three boys immediately and a fourth later that day. All have appeared in Croydon Youth Court.

Multiple Charges Laid

The charged teens, aged 16 and 17, face a range of offences including affray, possession of bladed articles, possession of cannabis, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. Legal restrictions prevent the publication of their names.

Swift Police Response

The Metropolitan Police’s prompt action followed the disturbance at a busy south east London park, aiming to reduce youth violence and maintain public safety.

Youth Court Appearance

The boys were scheduled to appear at Croydon Youth Court just two days after the incident, highlighting the urgency with which such cases are being handled by the justice system.

Weapon And Substance Concerns

Among the charges, possession of bladed articles and cannabis indicates concerns about youth carrying weapons and drugs in public spaces, adding a serious dimension to the case.

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Topics :Crime

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