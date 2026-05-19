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TRIAL UPDATE Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

Man Denies Abuse in Trial Over Toddler’s Death in Preston

A man on trial alongside his partner for the abuse and death of a 13-month-old boy in Preston has told detectives he never harmed or sexually assaulted the child, a court heard today. John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, denies all charges while his partner Jamie Varley, 37, a secondary school textiles teacher, faces a murder charge over the toddler’s death in July 2023.

Serious Allegations Unfold

The pair stand accused of routinely mistreating, sexually abusing, and physically assaulting the infant, who had been removed from his birth mother at five days old and placed in their care. The prosecution highlighted post-mortem evidence showing 20 external bruises and significant internal injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Shocking Police Interviews

At Preston Crown Court, jurors viewed police interview footage from June 2025, nearly two years after the child, identified as Preston Davey, died. When confronted with the injuries, McGowan-Fazakerley claimed he had “no account” for them and denied witnessing any abuse by Varley or anyone else.

Controversial Evidence Presented

Detectives questioned the couple about disturbing photographs and videos taken by Varley that focused on the child’s genitals. McGowan-Fazakerley admitted some images were “inappropriate” but insisted there was “nothing sinister” about them.

Strained Relationship And Childcare Stress

Text messages revealed tensions between the defendants, with Varley expressing exhaustion and admitting to struggling as the toddler’s main carer. Despite admitting “bickering” between them, McGowan-Fazakerley said the couple later reconciled.

Charges And Ongoing Trial

  • Varley denies murder, manslaughter, assault by penetration, child cruelty, sexual assault, and charges related to indecent images.
  • McGowan-Fazakerley denies allowing the child’s death, child cruelty, and sexual assault.

The trial continues at Preston Crown Court.

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