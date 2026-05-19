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DRUG SENTANCE Liverpool Man Jailed Over Major Class A Drugs Conspiracy

Liverpool Man Jailed Over Major Class A Drugs Conspiracy

A 33-year-old Liverpool man, Carl Currie, has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison following a police raid on his Wavertree home. On 7 May 2025, Merseyside Police recovered large amounts of Class A drugs, cutting agents, and a mobile phone used for coordinating drug supply. Currie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply and possession of heroin and cocaine, prompting a serious crackdown on drug trafficking in the region.

Operation Aquarium Breakthrough

During the investigation, officers sought support from the Drug Support Unit and the specialised Operation Aquarium team, which focuses on EncroChat communications. Analysis of the seized phone revealed Currie’s role in orchestrating the movement of multiple kilos of cocaine and heroin across the UK.

Flooding The North With Drugs

The presiding judge noted Currie’s significant impact on drug supply in northern England, describing his actions as effectively flooding the area with Class A substances. Police highlighted the damaging effects of such drug operations on communities, including intimidation and violence.

Community Appeal For Intelligence

Police staff investigator Stephen Twidale emphasised ongoing efforts to dismantle organised crime networks and urged the public to assist by reporting information on drug sales and distribution. Tips can be submitted via Merseyside Police social media accounts, their official website, or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

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