Ex-Cheshire Constabulary Inspector Jailed for Harassing Former Partner in Northwich

Michelle Boyd, a 52-year-old former Inspector at Cheshire Constabulary, has been sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court for harassing her ex-partner and his new girlfriend in Northwich. Over nearly two years, Boyd subjected the victims to a relentless campaign of abusive messages, threats, and intimidation, sparking a police investigation by Cheshire’s Harm Reduction Unit.

Relentless Harassment Campaign

From March 2022 to December 2023, Boyd sent around 500 abusive emails to her former partner, ignoring legal warnings to stop. She also targeted the victim’s new girlfriend, bombarding her with threatening social media messages and even attempting to damage her career by making false claims to her employer.

Abuse Of Police Position

Boyd abused her former role in Cheshire Constabulary to intimidate the victims, falsely claiming officers were monitoring their movements. She also anonymously tipped off Crimestoppers with false information, causing the ex-partner to be unnecessarily stopped by police under suspicion of alcohol or drugs.

Bail Breaches And Court Orders

Despite being bailed and ordered not to refer to the case or victims on social media, Boyd broke bail conditions by posting related comments online. The court sentenced her to six months’ imprisonment for two years and issued restraining orders to prevent any further contact with both victims.

Police Response

The harassment was reported to police in December 2023, prompting Boyd’s arrest. The Harm Reduction Unit, a specialist service for stalking cases, managed the investigation alongside the NHS and probation services, highlighting the seriousness of Boyd’s conduct.