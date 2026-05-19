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MOSQUE ATTACK San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

San Diego Mosque Shooting Hero Amin Abdullah Killed by Teen Gunmen

  Amin Abdullah, a security guard and father of eight, was shot dead during a gun attack by two teenage suspects at the Islamic Centre in Clairemont, San Diego. The incident unfolded on Tuesday, with local police and emergency services responding swiftly to the scene. Authorities have hailed Abdullah as a hero who saved lives and prevented the situation from becoming worse.

Security Guards Heroic Role

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl described Amin Abdullah’s actions as “undoubtedly heroic” and pointed out that the guard played a pivotal role in limiting the scale of the attack. Fellow security guard Anees Faraj confirmed Abdullah had worked at the mosque for over a decade.

Fatal Shooting and Suspect’s Death

The attack resulted in three deaths, including Abdullah and two other men at the mosque. The two teenage gunmen, identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Velasquez, were later found dead in a nearby car park from apparent self-inflicted wounds.

Authorities React, and Community Mourns

The FBI is treating the shooting as a hate crime. The mother of one suspect had reportedly warned police about her son’s and his friend’s threatening behaviour hours before the incident. Tributes for Abdullah poured in, with community members describing him as “the nicest man you’ll ever meet” and laying flowers near the mosque.

Safety Of Children And Response

The mosque houses an elementary school, and Imam Taha Hassane confirmed that all children and staff were safe and accounted for at the time of the shooting. Sharp Memorial Hospital has activated disaster protocols to treat the injured.

Official Condemnations

CAIR-San Diego’s executive director, Tazheen Nizam, condemned the violence, emphasising that no one should fear for their safety when attending prayers or school. California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the attack as investigations continue.

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