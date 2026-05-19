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TEEN SENTANCED Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

Teen Sentenced for Vandalising Memorial of Fatal Crash Victims

Ryan Edwards, 18, from Warsash, was sentenced today after pleading guilty to criminal damage for vandalising a memorial dedicated to fatal crash victims Mason Renhard, 17, and Damien Dean, 16. The two teenagers died in a car crash when their vehicle hit a tree, and Edwards was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work and pay £350 compensation to each family.

Memorial Vandalised In Warsash

The memorial, which commemorates the lives of Mason Renhard and Damien Dean, was deliberately kicked over by Edwards. The incident caused distress to the families of the two teenagers who lost their lives in the tragic accident.  

Legal Outcome For Edwards

Edwards faced court proceedings after admitting to criminal damage. The sentencing required him to complete community service and financial compensation aimed at supporting the bereaved families.

Remembering The Crash Victims

Mason Renhard and Damien Dean died following their car colliding with a tree. The memorial serves as a lasting tribute to the young lives lost in the fatal crash that shook the local community.

Community Impact

The vandalism has raised awareness about respecting memorials that commemorate tragic events. Community members continue to support the families affected by both the initial crash and its aftermath.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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