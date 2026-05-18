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PLATFORM CLASH Reform’s Zia Yusuf Condemns TikTok for Removing Immigration Video Over Hate Speech

Reform’s Zia Yusuf Condemns TikTok for Removing Immigration Video Over Hate Speech

Reform Party’s Zia Yusuf has accused TikTok of politically motivated censorship after the platform removed his immigration campaign video, citing hate speech rules. The video, posted on TikTok, criticised successive UK governments for failing to manage migration and outlined policies he would pursue as Home Secretary. Yusuf condemned the decision, claiming TikTok is silencing key political voices ahead of crucial elections.

Video Pulled For Hate Speech

Yusuf explained in a TikTok clip that Britain was being “overwhelmed” by migration and vowed to abolish indefinite leave to remain. He stated that those who do not speak English, contribute economically, or commit crimes would no longer be welcome. Despite the video garnering 18 million views in 28 days, TikTok removed it, warning Yusuf that further violations could lead to being banned from the platform.

Claims Of Political Interference

Reform leader Nigel Farage joined the criticism, branding the removal as “unacceptable political interference from a big tech company.” Farage questioned TikTok’s commitment to free speech amidst the controversy and accused the platform of favouring certain political views.

Government Response

A Department for Science, Innovation and Technology spokesman said content removal decisions lie with the platforms, not the government. He emphasised the Online Safety Act’s purpose is to protect children from harmful content, not to censor political debate, and stressed that tech firms must uphold freedom of expression.

Accusations Of Double Standards

Yusuf highlighted TikTok’s tolerance of videos calling for the assassination of Nigel Farage as evidence of a double standard. He called the removal a “chilling attempt” to silence one of the UK’s fastest-growing political voices on social media.

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