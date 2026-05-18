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FATAL OVERTAKE Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

Teen Driver Guilty of Killing Weston Teen on A370 in 2024

A 19-year-old driver has been convicted of causing the death of 18-year-old motorcyclist Alfie Gray on the A370 near Weston-super-Mare in September 2024. Avon & Somerset Police confirmed Kasper Stankiewicz of Congresbury was found guilty of driving dangerously, leading to Alfie’s fatal injuries. The verdict came after a three-day trial at Bristol Crown Court on 13 May 2024.

Fatal Overtake On A370

The court heard that on 10 September 2024, Alfie Gray was riding home from work along the A370 when Stankiewicz, travelling in the opposite direction near Puxton Park, overtook another vehicle by moving into the opposite lane. This manoeuvre caused a collision with Alfie, who later died from his injuries.

Jury Rejects Defence Claim

Stankiewicz’s defence argued the overtaking was not dangerous but a case of driving without due care and attention. However, the jury unanimously disagreed, holding him accountable for reckless driving that caused the young man’s death.

Police Praise Family’s Strength

Designated Investigation Officer Zoe Wilkinson described the loss as “incredibly tragic,” highlighting the impact on Alfie’s family and friends. She added, “To lose a child at the very beginning of their adult life is not something which can be put into words. Our thoughts remain with Alfie’s loved ones, who have shown great strength throughout the investigation and trial.”

Next Court Date Set

Stankiewicz has been released on bail but faces sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on 9 July 2024. A temporary driving ban has been imposed until the sentencing hearing.

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