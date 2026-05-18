Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison after admitting to a series of sexual assaults in broad daylight at Victoria Square in Birmingham city centre.

Daylight Attacks in the City Centre

Roland Paskevics, who has no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assault by penetration, sexual assault, and two counts of indecent exposure. The offences happened near the well-known “Floozie in the Jacuzzi” fountain, a busy public area in Birmingham.

Multiple Victims Targeted

Court details revealed Paskevics approached several women in the square. He groped one woman sitting by the fountain before pulling down his trousers and exposing himself. The first victim was so traumatised she later had to leave her job in the city centre.

Subsequent Attacks Escalate

As the initial victim ran for help, Paskevics assaulted two more women nearby. He forcibly grabbed one woman’s breast and exposed himself to another woman, highlighting the brazen nature of his crimes.

Justice Delivered

Police and courts acted swiftly to prosecute Paskevics, aiming to send a strong message that sexual offences in public spaces will be punished severely to protect the community.