Boy Injured After Collision With Car Near Tesco Express In East Wickham

According to witnesses at the scene, the boy was involved in a collision with a vehicle close to the crossing point, prompting a major emergency response.

The incident happened on Upper Wickham Lane near the zebra crossing outside Tesco Express.

Emergency services, including London ’s Air Ambulance, were called after a collision involving a car and a boy riding a bike in East Wickham.

Air Ambulance Landed In Nearby Park

London’s Air Ambulance was deployed to the incident and landed in East Wickham Park as paramedics treated the injured boy.

Witnesses reported the child was already inside the back of a London Ambulance Service ambulance when the helicopter medical team arrived on scene.

Police and paramedics remained in the area while the incident was dealt with and traffic was affected along Upper Wickham Lane.

Condition Not Yet Confirmed

The extent of the boy’s injuries has not yet been officially confirmed.

No further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the collision have currently been released.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash is urged to contact the police.