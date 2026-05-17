Gloria Stephenson Killed by Illegal E-Bike Rider in UK Tragedy

Gloria Stephenson, 86, tragically died after being struck by Billy Stokoe, 19, who was riding an illegal, modified high-powered e-bike in the UK. Stokoe was speeding, texting, and under the influence of cannabis at the time. This fatal incident happened as Gloria was out walking her dog, a favourite daily routine. Police arrested Stokoe after he initially fled the scene.

Vibrant Life Cut Short

Gloria was known for her energetic lifestyle, walking 10,000 steps daily and planning multiple holidays, including a trip to Lanzarote. Her family described her as “beautiful, intelligent, fiercely independent,” with strong ties to her children, grandchildren, and friends across the world. She often travelled to the US to visit her daughter.

Illegal Riding And Conviction

Billy Stokoe admitted causing Gloria’s death by dangerous driving while impaired on an illegal e-bike. The impact hurled Gloria from a crossing, causing fatal injuries. After striking her, he briefly stopped before fleeing but was later arrested following his mother’s intervention.

Family’s Powerful Court Statement

Lisa Tench, Gloria’s daughter, told the court: “You, on your illegal, defective bike. You, speeding. You, on your phone. You, under the influence of cannabis. Mam didn’t stand a chance. You hit her with such ferocity that you catapulted her feet away from the crossing inflicting those horrific injuries on her and injuring my dog. You drove off and left her there to die.”

Remembering Gloria’s Spirit

Despite the tragedy, Gloria’s family want her remembered for her warmth, loyalty and adventurous spirit. Eldest daughter Julie Francis called her “Glamorous Gloria,” highlighting her fitness and zest for life. Gloria’s legacy lives on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends worldwide.

Sentencing And Aftermath

Stokoe received a six-year and nine month prison sentence plus a driving ban upon release. The family condemned his previous bail requests for attending a football match and a holiday, which they felt were inappropriate. This case underlines the serious dangers of illegal, distracted, and impaired e-bike riding.