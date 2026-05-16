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EBIKE TRAGEDY Teen Jailed Over Illegal E-Bike Fatality in Sunderland

Teen Jailed Over Illegal E-Bike Fatality in Sunderland

A 19-year-old Sunderland teenager, Billy Stokoe, has been jailed for six years and nine months after causing the death of 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson in an illegal e-bike collision. The incident took place on 16 May last year at a zebra crossing on the B1286 Burdon Road, Sunderland, leaving Mrs Stephenson dead at the scene despite emergency efforts.

Illegal E-bike Dangers

Stokoe was riding an uninsured Sur-Ron e-bike that was not road-legal, lacking a right-hand brake, and only the left brake was functional. Shockingly, he operated the bike while holding a mobile phone in the same hand as the working brake, severely limiting his control.

Fatal Moment Caught On Dashcam

Dashcam footage revealed Stokoe rode for half a mile without trying to slow down or avoid Mrs Stephenson, who was crossing the road with her daughter’s dog. She died from a severe leg injury and cardiac arrest.

Disregard And Aftermath

After the collision, Stokoe was thrown from the bike but fled the scene, changing clothes and hiding the e-bike at a friend’s house before surrendering over an hour later. He was found to be over the cannabis limit at the time and suffered from ADHD and an IQ of 66.

Harsh Sentence And Police Appeal

Sentencing at Newcastle Crown Court for causing death by dangerous driving, Judge Robert Adams highlighted Mrs Stephenson’s vulnerability and Stokoe’s responsibility. He was also banned from driving for eight years. Superintendent Billy Mulligan urged the public to report dangerous e-bike riders to prevent similar tragedies.

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