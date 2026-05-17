Tanveer Singh Guilty of Murdering Woman in Birmingham Soho Road Attack

Tanveer Singh, 32, from Leopard Lane, West Bromwich, has been found guilty of murdering 41-year-old sex worker Shara Millar in Birmingham. The brutal attack happened on 11 August 2025 after Singh spent time drinking in a pub before driving a delivery van along Handsworth. After picking up Ms Millar on Soho Road, he assaulted her, beating her head and strangling her before dumping her body on Woodburn Road in Smethwick, where it was discovered shortly after 6am.

Predator On The Prowl

Singh targeted vulnerable women by prowling Soho Road, known for sex workers operating in the area. His calculated approach saw him pick up Ms Millar after a night out, leading to a fatal attack.

Attempt To Destroy Evidence

After the murder, Singh tried to conceal his crime by pouring liquid over Ms Millar’s body to destroy forensic evidence, a move that ultimately failed to prevent his conviction.

Justice Delivered At Birmingham Crown

Following a two-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Singh was convicted of murder by a jury. Sentencing is scheduled for 27 May, marking the closing chapter in a harrowing case.

Community Shock And Police Appeal

The case has sent shockwaves through Birmingham’s local community and reignited calls for increased protection and support for sex workers vulnerable to violence on the streets.