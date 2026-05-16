SEO HEADLINE: Soldier Dies After Horse Fall at Royal Windsor Horse Show TWO WORD TEASE: Horse Tragedy A soldier from the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, tragically died after falling from a horse at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Berkshire yesterday evening. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 7pm as the soldier exited the arena following their display.

Immediate Treatment Failed

The injured service member was given urgent medical attention at the scene but sadly succumbed to their serious injuries. The police have ruled the death non-suspicious while continuing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fall.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Thames Valley Police are working alongside the British Army, Ministry of Defence, Defence Accident Investigation Branch, and event organisers HPower. They have urged anyone with information or footage related to the incident to come forward, quoting reference number 521 of today.

Royal Windsor Show Continues

The Royal Windsor Horse Show is still taking place as planned, though the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery’s display has been withdrawn from the programme out of respect.

Support For Family And Community

Next of kin have been informed and given full support during this difficult time. Police expressed their condolences to the soldier’s family, the military community, and everyone involved in the Royal Windsor Horse Show.