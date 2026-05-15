Police Appeal After Rape Outside Gaumont Place Streatham

Police are urgently appealing for a woman believed to have been raped outside Gaumont Place in Streatham at 5:30am on Tuesday, 12 May. Although the incident was not reported immediately, it was later captured on CCTV footage and authorities were alerted the next day. Detective Constable Charlie Codrington is leading the investigation and seeks information on a man connected to the attack.

Urgent Victim Appeal

Officers are specifically asking the woman involved to come forward. Detective Constable Codrington stated: “We know the woman in this footage will be scared, but we urge her to contact the police. We are concerned for her wellbeing and officers are here to provide her with welfare, medical and trained support.”

Suspect Description Released

Police describe the suspect as a Black man of medium build, in his early 30s. Authorities have released images and are asking the public to help identify and locate him.

Call For Public Help

The investigation team appeals to anyone with information to get in touch. Detective Constable Codrington added: “This was a horrifying incident which took place in broad daylight, close to a busy high street. If you have any further information about what happened, please come forward.” Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 01/7556597/26, or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.