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MURDER PROBE Tyler Fairman Dies After Arnold Pedestrian Hit by Car Police Launch Murder Probe

Tyler Fairman Dies After Arnold Pedestrian Hit by Car Police Launch Murder Probe

Tyler Fairman, 26, died on Tuesday 12 May after being struck by a red Vauxhall Astra in Arnold’s Market Place at around 1.12am on Saturday 9 May. Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder investigation following his death, with a suspect arrested and charged.

Family Pays Tribute

Tyler’s family described him as a “beautiful boy” loved by all. They said he was a devoted partner, loyal friend, loving son and father figure with an infectious smile who could “light up any room.” They added his death has left them “broken” and the world a “much darker place.” Tyler had a passion for football and dreamed of taking his young son to matches.

Man Charged Over Incident

Duane Anthony, 40, was arrested the evening of Saturday 9 May and charged on Monday 11 May with five counts of attempted murder, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He is in custody and next appears at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 June, with trial set for 7 October.

Police Request Privacy

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson thanked Tyler’s family for their tribute and requested privacy as they grieve. She urged the public to pass any information or relevant material directly to the police rather than sharing it online.

Public Appeal For Information

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers or directly to the police.

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