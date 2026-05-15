West Midlands Police Seek Witness After Wolverhampton Assault

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Wolverhampton at the junction of North Street and Paternoster Row on Thursday, 5 February, at around 3pm. The victim was punched in the face, sustaining a cut to his nose and bruising around his eye. Officers are investigating the incident and have released a CCTV image to help identify a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

Urgent Police Appeal

Police have urged anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, despite it being blurred, to come forward. This appeal is vital to progressing the investigation and bringing those responsible to justice.

Details Of The Assault

The victim suffered facial injuries during the assault, which took place in broad daylight in a busy Wolverhampton area. The attack has raised concerns about street safety in the city centre.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 quoting crime reference 20/137596/26. Assistance from the public could prove crucial to solving the case.